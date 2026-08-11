Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
9  WX Alerts
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Marana police search for 2 suspects in Walmart assault on Cortaro Road

Marana police are searching for 2 suspects who assaulted a person at a Walmart on Cortaro Road
Marana Police Department Car.jpg
Marana Police Department
Marana Police Department Car.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police are looking for two suspects who they say assaulted a person at the Walmart on Cortaro Road on Sunday.

Authorities say the two suspects left the scene. As of now, they've not been found.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Information is limited at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or 88-CRIME, where you can remain anonymous.

Report a typo

Team Near You

Community Inspired Journalism

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce