Marana police search for 2 suspects in Walmart assault on Cortaro Road

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Police are looking for two suspects who they say assaulted a person at the Walmart on Cortaro Road on Sunday.

Authorities say the two suspects left the scene. As of now, they've not been found.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police say their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Information is limited at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police or 88-CRIME, where you can remain anonymous.