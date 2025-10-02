Marana Police receive more than $80K in highway safety grants

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department has been awarded more than $81,000 in grant funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).

The grants will go toward DUI enforcement, traffic enforcement, and new equipment.

The DUI/Impaired Driving Enforcement Grant provides $46,200 for overtime to support DUI patrols across Marana. Officials say the goal is to reduce alcohol- and drug-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities through enforcement, education, and public awareness.

The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Grant provides $35,390 for speed and traffic enforcement and to purchase RADAR equipment. GOHS says the funding aims to cut down on speeding, aggressive driving, red light running, and other risky driving behaviors.

Marana Police thanked the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for its continued support in helping keep the community safe.