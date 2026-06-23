Marana Police Dept. invites residents behind the badge: Applications open for fall Citizens Police Academy

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is giving residents and members of the business community an opportunity to see firsthand how local law enforcement operates through its upcoming Fall 2026 Citizens Police Academy.

Applications are now being accepted for the academy, a 42-hour program designed to provide participants with an in-depth look at the department through classroom instruction and hands-on experiences. The free program is intended to strengthen partnerships between the police department and the community while offering insight into the many roles officers and staff perform.

The upcoming academy runs from Aug. 19 through Nov. 11, 2026, with classes held every Wednesday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. in the Marana Police Community Room. The deadline to apply is Aug. 12.

VIDEO: Watch video below, "Your Mission Starts Now: MPD Citizens Police Academy"

Throughout the course, participants will learn about a variety of specialized units and law enforcement functions, including patrol operations, criminal investigations, the K-9 unit, firearms, motor units, hiring and training, and volunteer programs. The academy is taught by Marana Police Department employees and combines presentations with interactive demonstrations.

According to the department, the program is designed to give citizens a greater understanding of police operations while furthering the partnership between the Town of Marana and the community.

To be eligible, applicants must be at least 18 years old, possess a valid driver's license, have no felony arrests or convictions, no misdemeanor arrests within one year of applying, and submit a completed application before the deadline.

The Marana Police Department offers two Citizens Police Academy sessions each year—one in the spring and one in the fall. More information and the application are available on the Town of Marana's website.