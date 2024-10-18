Marana Police Department hosts fall break camp for kids

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week the Marana Unified School District is on fall break, so the Marana Police Department has been hosting a week-long camp for kids ages 10 thru 13.

The free camp gives kids an inside look at law enforcement.

“We can show them a different side of law enforcement, that we’re here to connect with them and build those relationships and then also educate them on how to keep themselves safe, on what we do here and why we do it,” MPD Community Resource Officer Molly Metz said. “Then how they can help keep others safe, as well.”

Sessions Included

MPD’s K9 unit

Pima Regional SWAT

Northwest Fire District

Internet Safety

Stranger Danger

The camp will conclude on Friday with a graduation

Fifth grader Damian Smart says it’s been a great time.

“My fall break has been really fun at this camp,” Smart said. “There’s been all kinds of activities that have helped me learn about this police station. It’s really fun and I’ve learned a lot. We get to exercise a lot, too and do all kinds of fun games.”

MPD has hosted camps during fall and rodeo breaks. Officer Metz says they want to have something positive for kids to do during break. While this camp is coming to an end, Officer Metz says any future camps will be shared on social media.