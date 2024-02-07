Marana Police Department holding "Cadet Night" orientation Wednesday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Police Department is looking to the future as it launches its new cadet program.

Orientation for the cadet program will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 7. MPD is looking for teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 20 who are potentially looking for a career in law enforcement.

According to the department, officers who are advisors within the program and officers from specialty divisions will be at the orientation to answer questions.

The cadet program replaces the department's "explorer program." Neighbors who took part in the explorer program will also be at the meeting to share their experiences.

The meeting will take place inside the Marana Police Station's community room. Orientation starts at 7:30 p.m. and parents are invited to attend. Applications will be available at the meeting as well.