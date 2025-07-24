Marana police arrest man on suspicion of luring minors for sexual exploitation

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police have arrested 32-year-old Robert Giese following several reports in which sexually explicit comments were made to minors.

According to the Marana Police Department, three separate reports initiated an investigation. The first incident was reported on July 21 at around 4 p.m. near Silverbell and Coachline.

Officers arrived at the scene and were informed of a man in a blue SUV making sexually explicit comments to two minors.

Later that evening, officers responded to a similar report of a man in a blue SUV making sexual comments toward three minors.

On July 22, a similar situation was reported at 11 a.m. in which a man in a vehicle matching previous descriptions attempted to speak to two children. That incident occurred on July 20, according to a press release.

Following an investigation, officers located and arrested Giese. He was taken to Pima County Jail and is facing two counts of felony charges for luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Anyone with information related to the incidents is encouraged to call the Marana Police Department at 520-382-2000.