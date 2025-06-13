Marana PD hosts free program centered around teaching life skills to teens

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sometimes skills like budgeting aren’t always taught in the classroom, which is why the Marana Police Department launched a free program for incoming high school juniors and seniors that teaches some essential life skills.

The ‘LaunchPad’ program is a week-long program, which started Monday, June 9, and runs through Friday.

Sixteen-year-old Bella Ruich is one of about 15 participants. The incoming high school senior hopes to one day work in law enforcement.

“Honestly, it’s the end goal,” she said. “At the end of the day, you’re here to help people and that’s what I love to do. So, if I could do that for a job, that’d be amazing.”

Her favorite part while learning about the field this week has been getting to talk to officers.

“They were so welcoming from the beginning and they’re really funny people, so that was cool and they’ve just been so nice to everybody,” Ruich said. “We’ve just had a lot of fun.”

But the program isn’t just centered around law enforcement.

“We understand that not everyone wants to be a police officer, but we still want to help them and get them to where they want to be and show them all the opportunities they have,” said Patrol Officer Ashley Alvarez.

Throughout the week, the participants have learned how to put together a resume, interview for jobs and explored some of the different departments within the town.

“So they are just meeting a whole bunch of different people who are talking about themselves and how they got to where they are, like where they started right after high school and what got them to where they are today,” Alvarez said.

The police department plans to continue to host free camps throughout the year for different age groups.