Marana horse sanctuary receives $30,000 donation for climate-controlled barn

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Karuna Horse Rescue is one step closer to building a state-of-the-art climate-controlled barn, thanks to a $30,000 donation from the Bruce Foundation.

The new facility will protect the horses at the sanctuary from Arizona's extreme weather, improving their health and comfort.

Since 2015, Karuna Horse Rescue has been dedicated to rescuing neglected and unwanted horses, offering them a safe haven to live out the rest of their lives. The sanctuary currently cares for 23 horses, many of which require intensive medical attention.

Volunteers at the ranch say extreme weather conditions — especially the heat in summer and cold in winter — can worsen the medical conditions of the horses, who may have conditions such as arthritis and laminitis.

Betsy Bruce, with the Bruce Foundation and a long-time animal advocate, discovered Karuna Horse Rescue four years ago and was moved by its mission. Her foundation's generous donation will help fund the barn, which is expected to be completed by summertime.

“We wanted to make sure the horses, especially those with laminitis, could live comfortably year-round,” said Bruce. “This barn will make a huge difference in their quality of life.”

In addition to the $30,000 gift, the Bruce Foundation is matching any further donations up to the same amount. Karuna Horse Rescue is actively seeking volunteers and additional donations to support the ranch and continue its work.