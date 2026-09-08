Marana High School classes canceled Tuesday due to 'police investigation'

MARANA, AZ — Classes at Marana High School are canceled Tuesday due to a police investigation at the campus, according to the district.

Details about the investigation have not yet been disclosed by the district or law enforcement officials. However, school administration says, "All staff who had reported to work are safe, and the campus is secure and closed while law enforcement conducts their investigation."

Marana Unified School District

We are working to gather more details.

Stay with KGUN for updates on this developing story.

