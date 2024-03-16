Marana Founders' Day Parade and Festivities: Celebrating the town's 47th birthday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is getting ready to celebrate its 47th birthday on March 16 during the Marana Founders’ Day Parade and Festivities.
Marana was incorporated in 1977 and the tradition of the parade began only two years later.
This year’s celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a parade on Marana Main Street. People are encouraged to arrive by 9:45 a.m. The parade has 60 entries and about 1000 people will be in it.
KGUN 9’s Denelle Veselik will be one of this year’s parade judges. She will be judging alongside Deputy Town of Marana Manager, Erik Montague and Marana Police Department Chief, Jeffrey C. Pridgett.
The parade theme is “Growing Together.” Special Events Supervisor for Town of Marana Parks and Recreation, Shelby Scheer said, “It gives a homage to our agricultural heritage here, but it is kind of open to interpretation because Marana is growing so much. We’re excited to see how all the individual entries take that theme.”
Following the parade there will be a car show, performances, food, local vendors and activities at the town’s Municipal Complex located at 11555 W Civic Center Dr. until 3pm.
