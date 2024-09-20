Marana Food Bank has until November to purchase current building after owners announce sale

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Food Bank and Community Resource Center has until late November to purchase the building they are operating out of, located at 11734 W Grier Rd.

The food bank’s Program Manager, Luissel Palma says the building has served as the home of a food bank since the 1950s and the hope is for that to continue for years to come.

She says at the end of August they found out that Marana Health Center would be selling the property.

“Not a big timeline for that, so we’re in a rush, we’re pushing it,” Palma said.

So now in just a few months they are hoping to raise money to put towards the $220,000 cost of purchasing the building. In just a few weeks they have already received about $30,000 in donations from the community.

“The community heard that the building is up for sale, so they’re being really generous,” Palma said.

Palma explains this is a place everyone knows they can go to.

“Multiple generations have been coming to this food bank, so we want to keep that going,” she said.

According to a flyer from the food bank, there aren’t other comparable properties in the area for sale, so they really want to find a way to stay at the current location.

“Our last resort will be to get a mortgage on the building so that then we’ll be paying that off as we continue here,” Palma said.