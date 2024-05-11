Marana flower shop prepares for Mother's Day

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mother’s Day is just a couple of days away and local florists are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year.

Desiree Berman is the owner of “Forget Me Nots Fine Florals and Gifts” located at 4249 W. Ina Road and says Mother’s Day has become the busiest holiday for her local business.

“Valentine’s used to be the busiest, but I have seen the past four, five years increasing quite a bit,” Berman said.

Prepping for a big holiday like this is not new for Berman, who has had a passion for flowers since she was just eight years old.

Berman said, “Throughout the years I started just playing with flowers and putting things together and then just finding more information about how to take care of flowers.”

She had to stop accepting new Mother’s Day orders earlier this week as she was already completely booked with what she can handle, while not wanting to compromise the quality of her arrangements.

“I’m very proud of everything we send out,” Berman said. “We never send out anything we wouldn’t want in our own homes.”

She started receiving some orders a month ago and has been working at least a day ahead to stay on top of it all, while doing a lot of pre-planning.

“I look at the previous year’s sales and the types of arrangements and then break it down by flower and quantity and add 20% to that and try to order around that,” Berman said.

She said that she just loves what she does and her goal is just to make people happy.