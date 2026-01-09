Marana celebrates opening of Thai Chili 2go

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Jon Post held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday for the opening of Thai Chili 2go.

The new business is located off Tangerine Farms Road and Lon Adams Road. The dine-in and takeout restaurant is one of many new businesses that have opened next to the newly built Fry's Marketplace in the Gladden Farms Community.

"We were thrilled to stand alongside Mayor Jon Post, Chamber Ambassadors, board members, town officials, and community supporters to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Thai Chili 2 Go's first Southern Arizona location here in Marana," Amanda Wiggins said.

Wiggins is president and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.

"As an Arizona-born, fast casual favorite, Thai Chili 2 Go is a great addition to our growing culinary scene and local business community," Wiggins said. "Hearing from the Thai Chili 2 Go team that this was one of the most friendly and welcoming ribbon cuttings they've experienced speaks to the strong sense of community right here in Marana."

