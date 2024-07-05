Marana celebrates 4th of July with its 'Star-Spangled Spectacular'

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana hosted its ‘Star-Spangled Spectacular’ for the fourth of July at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park located at 7548 N Silverbell Rd. from 5 pm to 9:30pm.

The annual celebration is the largest event The Town of Marana puts on. An estimated 12,000 people attend each year.

Heat safety was one of the town’s priorities for the event. Cooling tents were set-up and free water bottles were handed out during the entire event.

Marana Mayor Ed Honea said, “We’re not trying to make a big profit, we’re just trying to keep everybody hydrated and safe and having a good time.”

They also aimed to keep the event as budget friendly as possible for everyone attending.

“You don’t have to buy anything,” Honea said. “You want to bring in an ice chest for you and your family for during the firework show, you’re welcome to do that.”

The event took place at the town’s largest park and had 25 non-food vendors and 33 food trucks, with an emphasis on them being local.

“I really enjoy seeing that they have lines and that they’re busy,” Town of Marana Parks and Rec Special Events Supervisor Shelby Scheer said.

The night ended with a roughly 25 minute firework display. Honea said it's his favorite part of the event. “We have a wonderful firework show…We think one of the best in town.