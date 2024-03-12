Watch Now
Marana Cares Mobile on the move with free meals for students over spring break

Posted at 6:05 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 09:05:34-04

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Marana Cares Mobile is on the move to provide students with free meals over spring break.

Starting Monday, March 18, the truck will make multiple stops around town:

  • 11:00 a.m. to noon - Picture Rocks Fire Department
  • 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District

Marana Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter says its important to have services that benefit students beyond classroom instruction.
“Our Marana Cares Mobile allows us to continue to provide these opportunities to our community during our school breaks. Knowing that nutrition is critical to a child's ability to learn and be successful, this service allows us to meet those needs during school breaks so that our students return ready to learn," Dr. Streeter said.

A menu for each day of meals can be found here.

