Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Marana business struggles after being mistakenly linked to protests

Dogs of Tucson, a locally owned dog park, is facing a decline in business after being mistakenly linked to protests against a nearby business, causing confusion and reputational damage.
Screenshot 2024-12-17 at 4.17.13 AM.png
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local dog park in Marana is facing an unexpected challenge after its name was mistakenly associated with protests targeting a nearby business. The confusion has led to reputational damage and a drop in business for Dogs of Tucson, a dog park opened by three dog lovers one year ago.

The protests, which began in July, are focused on a nearby business criticized for its puppy sales. Due to the proximity of the two businesses, Dogs of Tucson’s name and logo have frequently appeared in protest footage, leading some to believe the dog park is involved in the controversy.

Frankie Lemer, one of the owners of Dogs of Tucson, explained the situation, saying their business has no connection to the protests.

"We never ask the question of where you source your animals," Lemer said. "We just consider them your family."

The protests have significantly impacted the dog park’s operations. Lemer stated that business has dropped sharply, with some customers avoiding the park due to the mistaken association.

"We’ve lost 75% of the leads we were getting," Lemer said.

To address the confusion, Lemer has requested protesters remove any images featuring the dog park’s logo and has worked with the other business involved to distance themselves from the situation. Lemer wants the community to know that Dogs of Tucson welcomes all dogs, regardless of where they come from.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism