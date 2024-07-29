Watch Now
Man arrested in Marana on suspicion of murder, animal cruelty

Arrest made after barricade situation lasted into early morning hours Monday
Marana Police Department
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in Marana Monday, according to a Marana Police Department news release.

MPD says in the release that 29-year-old Taton Dorfman contacted a third party to say he had killed his girlfriend. When police responded to the request for a wellness check at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers say they attempted to contact Dorfman while he was barricaded inside the residence on Mosquito Drive, near the area of Linda Vista Boulevard and Hartman Lane.

After several hours on scene, MPD says Dorfman was taken into custody without incident around 3:30 a.m. Once inside, MPD says they found both 30-year-old Hannah Rogers and a dog dead inside the home.

Dorfman has been charged with first degree murder and cruelty to animals. He was booked into the Pima County Adult detention Center.

The Pima County Regional SWAT team also responded to the incident.

