Local baker hopes to expand her home business by becoming the next ‘Greatest Baker’

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson woman is taking her passion for baking to new heights as she competes in an international baking competition with aspirations to expand her home-based business.

Sarah Sessler, the owner of Carbs and Coffee Co., has been baking for 2 1/2 years. Her specialties are pastries and sourdough bread made in her kitchen. What started as a stress management hobby has blossomed into a thriving home business.

"My friend got me a sourdough book, and it was just history after. I just started making all things sourdough from there," Sessler said.

Sessler's business reflects her two love languages, and she takes pride in the uniqueness of her menu, which is constantly rotating and available at local markets.

Her culinary journey took an unexpected turn when she decided to enter an international baking competition on a whim.

"I just didn’t think much of it, and then here we are," she said.

As it turns out, her baking skills were just what the judges ordered.

Sessler currently finds herself in the Top 5 of her competition group. If she wins, the grand prize is a trip to Los Angeles to meet baking personality Buddy Valastro, star of the reality series "Cake Boss," along with a cash prize of $10,000 and a feature in "Spread and Bake from Scratch" magazine.

For Sessler, winning the competition means more than personal recognition; it's an opportunity to grow her business beyond her home kitchen. Yet, her motivations extend beyond business aspirations.

"Just so much joy. I just love bringing people joy. I love creating things that make me happy because it undoubtedly always makes other people happy," she said.