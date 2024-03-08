"Keep showing her picture" Family of missing and vulnerable Marana teen continues to search

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — For over 24 hours, the family and friends of a missing Marana teen are continuing their search for her. On the morning of March 6th, 14-year-old Nichole Hyatt was last seen in the area of Springfield Road.

"You know there’s something close to a thousand people that are wanting to help look for her right now,” Allison Molden, Hyatt's aunt, said.

Molden and others gathered at Ora Mae park early Thursday morning and continued their search for Hyatt. Molden says there were several groups of people spread out around the area.

"We’ve got people in the Picture Rocks area," she said. We got people in the east side of Tucson.”

She said Hyatt wouldn't just leave the house, where she left her phone and other items.

"She didn't take her phone," she said. "Nichole is not the kinds of girl that would just up and leave.”

The Pima County Sheriff's Department don't have any new information as of Thursday evening, but they're continuing their search of the area. If anyone has any information regarding Hyatt's whereabouts, contact 911.