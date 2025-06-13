Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

Human remains found at road construction site in Marana

PCSD logo
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found at a construction site on Twin Peaks Road near Silverbell Road.

According to a press release from PCSD, the department was notified on Thursday of possible human remains found during road construction.

The human remains were confirmed by Deputies from the PCSD Tucson Mountain District and the scene was immediately secured.

The remains were found during excavation work for a road widening project in Marana.

According to PCSD, preliminary information shows the remains were located on private land recently acquired by the Town of Marana.

PCSD Homicide Unit Detectives are investigating and construction in the area has been suspended.

PCSD is asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism