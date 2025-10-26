Hot air balloon strikes building under construction in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hot air balloon carrying seven people made contact with a vacant apartment complex under construction in Marana early Sunday morning.

According to the Marana Police Department, officers and crews from the Northwest Fire District responded to the incident around 7:38 a.m. near the northwest corner of Tangerine Farms and Clark Farms.

Investigators say the balloon, operated by Hot Air Expeditions, struck part of the new-build complex before landing safely in a nearby field. Six passengers and one pilot were on board at the time.

Officials report that no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance, though some minor injuries were noted.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not yet released details about what may have caused the balloon to come into contact with the structure.

This is a developing story. KGUN9 will keep you updated as information is released.