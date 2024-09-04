Heads up dog owners: Sol Dog Lodge is getting a newer, larger campus in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Dog owners in Marana and surrounding areas have something to look forward to as Sol Dog Lodge and Training Center, a local nonprofit, is preparing to open its largest facility yet.

The new campus, currently under construction, will feature eight buildings and encompass 8,600 square feet, quadrupling the organization’s current operating capacity. Once completed, the facility can board up to 75 dogs per night and provide training services to more than 100 dogs and families daily.

Currently, Sol Dog Lodge can board up to 15 dogs at its Prince and I-10 location. An additional 15 dogs are trained and groomed at the Thornydale location. Once the newest location is complete, the two existing locations will be consolidated.

Valerie Pullara, the executive director for Sol Dog Lodge, shared that the project has been six years in the making. "This was a labor of love, and pain and agony," she said. But soon, that love, pain and agony will give way to the consolidated campus that will enhance the nonprofit's ability to serve the community.

Shelley Harris, Director of Outreach, emphasized the impact this new facility will have on their mission to keep families and their pets together, reducing the burden on overcrowded animal shelters.

"To have to return a dog to a shelter or rescue is just a gut-wrenching experience," Harris said. "Being able to see the relief on their face is a wonderful experience, knowing we're helping to keep that family together."

Pullara says $4 million was raised toward the project and included donations from those in the community who were eager to see the project come to life.

If everything goes according to plan, Sol Dog Lodge hopes to host an official grand opening in early 2025. The new campus will then house all training, grooming and boarding services. Additionally, there will be dedicated space for rescued animals.