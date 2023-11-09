Having HOPE: Adoptable pets on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the HOPE shelter. If you're interested in adopting, please head to their website, Hopeanimalshelter.net for application information, or you can go to their shelter any day between 12 noon and 3pm.

- Effy is a 10-year-old long-haired brown tabby cat. She's a beautiful girl, who wants nothing more than to curl up in your lap and be your best friend. She loves other animals, she's calm and friendly, and she'll make a wonderful pet.

- Lion is a 4-year-old orange tabby cat. He's a sweet, playful boy, who likes to be in charge. He's a little tank of a guy, and he has the personality to match. He'll give you little love bites, and he really loves ear scratches.

- Titan is a 4-month-old gray and white Great Dane and pit mix. Based on his giant paws, it's safe to say this boy is going to be twice the size he is now! He's a playful boy, with a bunch of energy. He loves playing and making friends, and will really benefit from some training.

- Henley is a 3-year-old tan shepherd mix, or as I call him, a Tucson brown dog. He's really friendly, and isn't shy at all! He'll do best in a home with other animals who don't mind sharing their personal space. He loves cats, dogs, kids, and will make a wonderful pet.