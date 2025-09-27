Guinea Pig theft leads to arrests, recovery of animals

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Detectives with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a case involving the theft of 25 guinea pigs from an animal rescue in Marana, the department said.

The incident happened on September 23 at a home near the 5800 block of West Oasis Road that was operating as a rescue, PCSD said.

During the investigation, detectives worked with a witness in Phoenix, leading to a joint operation between PCSD and Phoenix Police.

On the evening of September 26, Phoenix Police served a search warrant at a residence connected to the suspects. Inside, officers recovered 24 of the guinea pigs. PCSD says one of the animals had died prior to recovery. The rest were returned safely to the Marana-based rescue.

Surveillance video from the night of the incident showed two juvenile females at the scene. The video was shared on social media and helped investigators identify the individuals as two 14-year-old girls from the Phoenix area.

A third suspect, 47-year-old Heather Jansen, was also identified. She is the mother of one of the juveniles and was known to the rescue organization.

Detectives say the case remains an active investigation. Charges are pending and could include burglary, possession of stolen property, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The Pima County Attorney’s Office will review the case.