Firefighter and role model: NWFD firefighter encourages others to aim high

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2020, about 9% of firefighters in the U.S. were women—and Melissa Grider is one of the latest to enter the field.

“I have a little sister and I want her to know she can do anything in this world,” Grider said.

Melissa Grider Melissa Grider with her younger sister

That’s exactly what she showed her sister when she graduated from Northwest Fire District’s roughly six-month academy last Thursday and is now a Probationary Firefighter.

KGUN 9 NWFD graduation ceremony on Thursday, March 20.

“It was a lot of work, but I feel like really prepared us for where we are now,” she said. “Honestly, one of the greatest experiences of my life. I wouldn’t trade it for anything and I made 20 new brothers while I was there.”

The bond she made with the 20 other recruits was one of the highlights of her time in the academy.

“They have my back and I can only hope to show them that I have theirs, too,” she said.

About two years ago, her journey into the fire service began after graduating from the University of Arizona and taking an EMT class in 2023. It was during that class when she had the opportunity to do ride-alongs with Northwest Fire.

“Honestly, that’s when I fell in love with it. I love that every day is different, you never know what to expect and no matter what, you’re doing something for the greater good, helping someone,” she explained.

She says NWFD is where she knew she wanted to be.

“The people, the culture, the way they ran things, there was a reason for everything,” she explained. “I asked probably way too many questions everywhere I went, but everything they did here at Northwest, they had a reason for why they did it and I really liked that.”

Growing up with older boy cousins, she explains she was taught a very valuable lesson.

She said, “I think I learned from a young age that I can do everything the boys can do and if I want things done a certain way, too, then do it myself, my aunt taught me that.”

NWFD

She’s now showcasing that for other young girls.

“Honestly it surprised me a little bit too how many parents were talking to me and saying that all their daughters from any age were talking about me and seeing me the only one up there and really inspiring them,” she said. “So that meant a lot to me and knowing that I can still do that going forward and be that person for them.”

Now she’s looking forward to making a difference with every call.

“Make a difference, every day,” Grider said. “We’re called to someone’s family, someone’s loved one and just make the difference I would want to be made if it were my family member.”

