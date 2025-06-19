Dogs invited to make a splash this weekend in Marana

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — With triple-digit heat here to stay, people are looking for ways to stay cool while still having fun, and an event this weekend offers that to our four-legged friends.

Locally-owned Marana pet store, Pawsitive Vibes and dog treat company, C and E Dog Biscuits, are partnering to host ‘Splash n Play’ on Sunday, June 22.

It will take place at 8591 N Silverbell Road in Marana from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be pools, sprinklers and dog-safe bubble machines for dogs to enjoy. There will also be food, music and a giveaway for all the dog owners.

The event is $5 per person.