Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMarana News

Actions

CPR Resource added to Marana Parks

At parks throughout Marana, there are now signs with QR codes you can scan, that pull up a video of how to perform compression-only CPR.
NWFD and Town of Marana CPR QR code
KGUN9
NWFD and Town of Marana CPR QR code
Posted

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — TheTown of Maranaand Northwest Fire District have partnered up to provide the community with a new CPR resource at parks throughout the town.

At all of the town’s major parks, QR codes are posted that link to a short video on how to perform compression-only CPR.

“We wanted to partner with them, put together a video that was really digestible, really simple, something that users could access really quickly,” Town of Marana Parks and Recreation, Recreation Superintendent Brandon Laue said.

Northwest Fire Captain, CJ Higgins says anyone can watch to be prepared, but it can also be used to help in an emergency situation.

“Unfortunately sometimes, emergencies happen at parks and we wanted people to be able to look at how to do CPR, while they’re calling 9-1-1 and doing all the rest of the things that need to be done,” Captain Higgins said.

He says those first several minutes are key. He said, “The impact can’t be understated for how important it is to get people doing chest compressions.”

According to the American Heart Association, more than 400,000 Americans die from a cardiac arrest in a year. Captain Higgins says over the last several years, this region has really focused on effective management of cardiac arrests.

“Our survival rates from about 2017 to now have gone up from what was around 3% to somewhere about 60-70%,” Captain Higgins said. “Just by focusing on community involvement, good chest compressions.”

Aside from being posted at parks, the video has been shared with park user groups and across social media. NWFD has also focused on drowning prevention and outreach at schools.

——
Madison Thomas joined KGUN 9 in July of 2023 as a multimedia journalist. She graduated from Arizona State University in May of 2023 with a degree in journalism and mass communication. She has lived in Arizona her entire life and grew up in Douglas. Madison is thrilled to share the stories from the community she grew up in. Share your story ideas and important issues with Madison by emailing madison.thomas@kgun9.com or by connecting on InstagramTwitter or Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MARANA RESOURCES

Marana Neighborhood News Facebook City Government Resources Marana Unified School District Pima County Natural Resources, Parks & Recreation Pima County Public Library Marana Police Department Northwest Fire District Marana Chamber of Commerce
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism