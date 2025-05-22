Computer and smartphone classes offered in Marana for seniors

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana and We Care Tucson have teamed up to provide technology classes to help seniors learn more about using their devices.

The classes, held at the Marana Community Center at Ora Mae Harn Park, teach computer and smartphone skills.

The class is free for all members of the town’s senior program, while non-members can purchase a day pass for $2 to attend the class. Advance sign-up is encouraged and can be done by calling (520) 382-1950.

Two more classes are scheduled for this month:



Friday, May 23: Computer Class

Friday, May 30: IOS Phone Class

Both classes are held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

You are asked to bring your own device to the class.