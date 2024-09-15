Community service across Marana for 9/11 National Day of Service

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As part of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, 10 different community service projects took place on Saturday, September 14 in Marana.

Hilary Parry is the Communications Director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Marana, which helps in the outreach for the service events. She says it’s all about coming the community coming together to give back.

“I’m sure those of us who are old enough to remember how awful that day was, how awful it was to see the tragedy and to just witness the destruction, but also how wonderful it was to see communities rally together and put aside differences,” Parry said.

Saturday’s events included:

Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery At Marana Cleanup

Heritage River Park Orchard Cleanup

Stop Hunger Walk/Run

Adonis Neighborhood Cleanup

El Rio Preserve Cleanup

Projects at several different schools

Parry says each year more and more people in the community get involved in these community service events. She said, “It just gives me hope that our community can stay strong and united.”