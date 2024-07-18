Cleanup efforts continue in Marana after Sunday's storm

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana was hit hard during Sunday’s monsoon storm; which included a tornado warning. Now a few days later, the town is still working to clean everything up.

“My patio was dry one second and the next second, deluge sheets of water coming down and wind everywhere,” Tucson resident Barbara Martin said.

Thousands others across the Tucson-area experienced the same thing which left fallen trees, cactus and other debris.

The storm left the Town of Marana with over 110 fallen trees to clean up. Parks Superintendent Dominic Rullo said, “It left the town in shambles.”

The town’s public works emergency response crew was activated Sunday evening to clear the streets. Rullo says they wanted to get to work right away.

“When you go down the road, seeing a down tree for two months, you get angry,” Rullo said. “That quality of life starts to diminish.”

Crews focused on roadways with safety hazards then moved to residential areas. One of the areas needing a lot of the cleanup was Crossroads Park at Silverbell District Park located at 7548 N. Silverbell Rd.

“Looking at this park it looks like a normal day. Everything is cleaned up, but at this park we had to remove over 22 trees,” Rullo said. “There was endless amounts of storm damage. It actually looked like a green confetti leaf went off.”

One of the last areas the town needs to finish cleaning up is near I-10 and Cortaro Rd.