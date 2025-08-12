Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chevy Tahoe overturns on I-10 near Cortaro Road exit

I-10 near tangerine
Jamie Smet
The traffic on I-10 near Tangerine.
MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two people suffered minor injuries after an SUV overturned on Interstate 10 near the Cortaro Road exit on Tuesday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says a Chevy Tahoe ended up on its roof in the center westbound lanes. Emergency crews responded, and both injured occupants will be transported for medical evaluation.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KGUN 9 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

