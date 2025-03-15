Celebrating Marana's Birthday: Founders' Day event on Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Town of Marana is hosting its annual Founders’ Day event on Saturday, March 15 to celebrate the town’s birthday.

The town was officially incorporated 48 years ago on March 21, 1977.

Saturday’s celebration begins at 10 a.m. with a parade featuring about 60 entries. The parade, which takes place near the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex, is expected to last about an hour. This year’s theme is, “Best Day Ever.”

“We’re expecting to see people maybe having a birthday party on the back of the float, there could be a fake wedding; it can be a version of what someone’s best day ever is,” Special Events Coordinator Shelby Scheer said.

While the parade starts at 10 a.m., people are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot.

Scheer says the parade was started 46 years ago by the matriarch of the Marana, Ora Mae Harn, and Mrs. Kern.

“And here’s a fun fact about the parade: Mrs. Kern’s grandson is Michael Kern, and he’s our parade director and he’s still running the parade for us to this day,” Scheer said.

The town’s late mayor, Ed Honea, will be honored during the parade.

Sheer said, “His sister Pam Bramlett is actually our Grand Marshall in the parade and she’ll be riding on the Marana Heritage Conservancy’s antique fire truck.”

After the parade, festivities will take place at the town’s municipal complex.

Festivities include:



Car show

Live entertainment

Food trucks

Inflatables and games

Creation station

While the event is free to attend, people are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that will benefit the Marana Food Bank and Community Resource Center.

The event runs until 3 p.m.