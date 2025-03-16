Celebrating 48 years of Marana at Founders' Day event

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a birthday celebration today for the Town of Marana, celebrating 48 years since its incorporation in 1977.
The town hosted its annual free Founders’ Day event at the Ed Honea Marana Municipal Complex from 10 am to 3 pm.
The day started with the parade deemed the “biggest little parade in Arizona,” which ran down Marana Main Street.
The roughly 60 entries in the parade themed, “best day ever,” ranged from a wedding float to SpongeBob SquarePants.
Marana Mayor Jon Post made his way down the parade route in true Marana fashion, riding on a tractor.
“I really did have a lot of fun driving in the parade and waving to all the people that I know and all the residents of the town,” Post said. “That was a lot of fun.”
This year’s Parade Marshall was Pam Bramlett, sister of late Marana Mayor Ed Honea.
Parade judges were Town of Marana Development Services Director Jason Angell, Marana Food Bank Executive Director Carlos Valles and Marana Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Streeter.
Parade Winners:
- Best Spirit: Beautiful Savior Academy
- Best use of theme: St. Christopher’s Parish
- Judges’ Choice: Marana Unified School District
Following the roughly one-hour parade, people made their way over to the municipal complex for lots of food, live performances, activities and a car show presented by Obsessions Car Club.
Obsessions Car Club President Robert DiGregorio said, “There’s a ton of people. It’s just so much fun to be out here with the kids and everything else. It’s a great time.”
Mayor Post says the event’s focus is really on families in the town.
“So if you look around, that’s what we have here,” Post said. “It’s just full of families that are enjoying themselves and having a great family time.”
The town’s next signature event will be the ‘Star-Splangled Spectacular’for the fourth of July at Crossroads at Silverbell District Park.
