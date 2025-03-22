Celebrate 25 years of the Ironwood Forest National Monument on Saturday

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — To celebrate 25 years of the Ironwood Forest National Monument, the Friends of Ironwood Forest are hosting a free event on Saturday, March 22.

The “Meet the Monument” event will be held at El Tiro Gilderport in Marana.

Friends of Ironwood Forest Board President, Tom Hannagan says this is the first “Meet the Monument” event the group has hosted since the pandemic. They serve as a way to create more awareness about the monument.

Located about 25 miles northwest of Tucson, the monument is made up of nearly 130,000 acres and is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Hannagan says it’s set up as conservation land.

“It’s meant to be kept relatively pristine, natural Sonoran Desert,” he explained.

The Friends of Ironwood Forest aim to protect the national monument by assisting BLM in volunteer activities and supporting research and educational opportunities.

Saturday’s event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We have various exhibitors that talk about different aspects of the monument; the plant life, the animal life, the geology and some of the cultural heritage,” Hannagan said. “Then we also have speakers talking about how the monument was founded, who was involved in that effort and some of the things that have gone on since then.”