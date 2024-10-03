Breast cancer survivor hopes to inspire others during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time to honor survivors and advocate for early detection.

Sonia Massoud, a Marana resident, shared her journey with breast cancer, which began when she found a lump just a few months after a clear mammogram.

Massoud, who was diagnosed at 42, said she was in disbelief since she had no genetic risk factors. Her first thought was her daughter. Catching the lump early meant the cancer was at stage one, but her treatment was still challenging—Massoud went through chemotherapy, surgery, and 24 rounds of radiation.

"There is a little piece of you that does get taken away with everything," Massoud said, but she remained positive throughout her journey. When doctors told her she would lose her hair, she embraced the experience, even getting a mohawk and buying a variety of fun wigs. "I would never be a platinum blonde, so let's do it," she said, finding joy during a difficult time.

Now, three years later, Massoud is cancer-free and has a new outlook on life.

"I have more appreciation for time and more patience," she said.

Massoud hopes her story will inspire others facing similar battles.

"It might seem very impossible and overwhelming, but you can still do it."

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women, except for skin cancers. About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, with the average age of diagnosis being 62. If you're interested in getting involved in a cause to raise awareness, Making Strides will happen on October 20th.