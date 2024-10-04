Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Knitted Knockers gives out nearly 900K breast prosthetics for free

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Data from the National Breast Cancer Foundation shows 310,720 women and 2,800 men will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer this year.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we’re featuring a non-profit called Knitted Knockers. They are handmade breast prostheses for women who’ve had breast cancer and undergone a mastectomy or lumpectomy.

Knitted Knockers has made a major impact by giving away 891,607 free prosthetics as of September 30, 2024. It provides crucial support as breast cancer rates rise among young women.

“We are here to help women," DJ Arriaga, a breast cancer survivor, said. "That is it. There is nothing else.”

Arriaga joined Knitted Knockers as the Arizona State Provider after struggling to find the right prosthetics for her body.

“I had the mastectomy," Arriaga said. "They tried the implants; they were painful. They are very painful.”

She beat cancer in 2008 before Knitted Knockers existed. Years later in 2011, a woman at her church told her about the nonprofit, sparking Arriaga to join the mission. Since joining in 2017, Arriaga and her volunteers have given out 1,500-2,000 Knitted Knockers.

“Once I tried it, I go, ‘Oh my gosh, I can knit and crochet. Let's just do this, you know?’ So, I got ahold of the organization and said, ‘How do I become a provider? And I became a provider," Arriaga said.

Knitted knockers are soft, adjustable and washable, with sizes ranging from A to F cup. They are made of cotton material and are ready to use right away after surgery. Acrylic pairs are also available for swimming.

“These are free. These are 100% free to anyone who needs them," said Arriaga.

Arriaga says most of her orders are neutral-colored but is excited when she can use bright colors.

“I've done a couple football team colors," Arriaga said. "People will call me and say, ‘Can you do this team?’ Sure. Tell me what the color — or I ask my husband really, what color are these teams? and he'll tell me, 'Sure, I'll make you whatever you want.'”

Arriaga says Knitted Knockers are life-changing.

“I've had women in events go in the bathroom and put a pair on and come out just smiling," Arriaga said. "Just in heaven. It's like, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel normal.’ And that's what I hear most often from women. 'I feel normal.'”

Arriaga says her team is out of state and would appreciate help from local volunteers.

“If you can’t knit or crochet, come in and stuff,” Arriaga said.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating, details are here.