Birding events at El Rio Preserve in July and August

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you want to see some of the over 200 bird species that have been identified at El Rio Preserve, there are a couple of upcoming events that give you a chance to do so.

The public is invited to spend the morning with a birding expert from Pima County Conservation Lands and Resources.

Registration is $5 for Marana residents and $6.25 for non-residents.

Participants are reminded to wear comfortable shoes, bring water and binoculars. The program is for people 12 and older.

The program runs from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1 and Tuesday, August 5.