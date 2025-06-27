Birding events at El Rio Preserve in July and August

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you want to see some of the over 200 bird species that have been identified at El Rio Preserve, there are a couple of upcoming events that give you a chance to do so.
The public is invited to spend the morning with a birding expert from Pima County Conservation Lands and Resources.
Registration is $5 for Marana residents and $6.25 for non-residents.
Participants are reminded to wear comfortable shoes, bring water and binoculars. The program is for people 12 and older.
The program runs from 7 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1 and Tuesday, August 5.
