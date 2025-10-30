Bicyclist killed in collision with cement truck in Marana, police say

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A bicyclist was killed Wednesday morning after a collision involving a cement truck in Marana, the Marana Police Department said on Thursday.

According to the MPD, officers and Northwest Fire District crews responded around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Twin Peaks Road and Camino De Manana for reports of a crash between a cement truck and a bicycle.

The cyclist was identified as 53-year-old Edwin Alexander, police said.

He was found unresponsive, officials said.

The police said that despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified.

Investigators say both the bicyclist and the cement truck were headed north on Twin Peaks and stopped at a red light at Camino De Manana. When the signal turned green, both accelerated forward and collided just north of the intersection.

The driver of the cement truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police.

No citations or arrests have been made at this time, and the Marana Police Department Traffic Unit continues to investigate.