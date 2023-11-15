Afternoon bus delays affect MUSD families

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Unified School District families faced unexpected delays in school bus services Wednesday afternoon.

MUSD Transportation says it is actively addressing the issue and working to get routes back on schedule.

Parents are advised that bus services may continue to be impacted for the rest of the week.

For questions or more information, contact MUSD Dispatch at (520) 682-4766.

The district apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates the community's support during this time.