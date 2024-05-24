Affordable summer activities for kids in Tucson: camps and indoor fun

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — As summer approaches and schools are out, families in Tucson are looking for affordable activities for their children. Two local options provide fun opportunities for less than $100.

The Boys and Girls Club of Tucson is offering a summer camp starting June 3rd. Running Monday through Friday for seven weeks, from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, the camp serves children aged 7 to 17.

Julie Trujillo, Vice President of Clubhouse Operations said, “We also serve breakfast and lunch through TUSD, they provide that for us, and then we give a snack in the afternoon.”

The camp costs $70, and offers additional help to families in need.

“We want to make it affordable for every kid, so if there is a need, and they can’t afford it, we do have limited scholarships as well,” said Trujillo.

Elevate Trampoline Park in Marana offers another affordable summer option. Their $89 summer pass allows kids to play indoors, a perfect escape from the hot Tucson weather.

General Manager Samantha Plathe said, “There’s not a lot of places that offer things like that. With school being out, a lot of parents don’t know where to take their kids… We have our guards here at the facility for safety, we’re making sure that we’re monitoring everything.”

These options give family's practical and enjoyable solutions for keeping kids active and engaged.