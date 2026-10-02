1 injured, 1 detained after possible road rage shooting

MARANA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A person was injured and another was detained following a shooting near Ina Road and the I-10 Frontage Road, according to Marana Police.

Police say that at around 3:28 p.m. Thursday, officers responded after receiving reports of possible gunshots and a possible road rage incident.

Officers arrived and detained a suspect. One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

There is no threat to the public.

The westbound I-10 off-ramp at Ina Road is closed while officers investigate.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marana Police Department.

