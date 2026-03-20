Witness recalls Park Place Mall shooting as expert shares coping tips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A woman who was inside Park Place Mall during Wednesday’s shooting says the situation unfolded quickly and quietly for them.

Police say two people were wounded in the shooting Wednesday night, and no arrests have been made.

Felicia Valenzuela was at Round1 with her family that afternoon when everything changed.

KGUN 9 Round1 at Park Place Mall

She said music was playing inside the store, making it hard to hear what was happening, until two women suddenly ran past them.

Moments later, the reality of the situation became clear.

“And they said, there's a shooter, there's a shooter, there's a shooter. And they weren't shouting, they were calm, surprisingly, and it probably took them saying it three or four times for me to process what they were saying,” Valenzuela explains.

Vanessa Gongora

Valenzuela and her family were already near an exit and ran outside to the parking lot. Once there, she saw large groups of people rushing out of the mall, a moment she says made the seriousness of the situation sink in.

She said she’s grateful for the two women who warned them, adding that the experience gave her hope in how people look out for each other in moments of crisis.

“We just need to create a kinder world. That can have a big impact, right? I mean, like I said, in hindsight, I wish that we would have grabbed more people and gotten them out of there. But I think just kind of that frame of mind.”

In the aftermath of a traumatic event like this, mental health experts say reactions can vary widely.

“Whatever it is that we're experiencing, we each have our own responses, and they're all valid.” Kat Robey, a counselor with “Let All Thrive,” says past experiences can shape how people respond in moments like these.

“Our brain, our system, our body is trying to do the best it can to keep us safe,” Robey says.

Robey says it’s common for people to replay what happened as they try to process it. One way to cope, she says, is to focus on getting back into a more grounded state of mind.

“Look around and notice something that you have to look for, like a seek and find, you know, how many red objects can I find in my surroundings, or how can I feel my feet on the floor," Robey explains.

She says it is normal to feel shaken, but important not to ignore those emotions.

“Try not to ignore that. That's very valid. It's trying to tell you that things happened that weren't supposed to happen. And being with that, I think, is the most, It's the strongest, but very vulnerable place to be.”

Robey says support from friends and family can make a meaningful difference during times like this and encourages people to simply be present and listen.

If the emotional toll becomes overwhelming, professional help is available. Immediate mental health support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988 in the United States and Canada to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.