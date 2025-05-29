Water main break near Speedway and Pantano floods streets in Eastside neighborhood

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some Eastside residents are without water Wednesday afternoon after a water main break in the neighborhood southeast of East Speedway Boulevard and North Pantano Road, according to Tucson Water.

The water flowed through neighborhood streets and onto Speedway beginning around early afternoon. Some customers were left without water as a result.

Tucson Water says crews are finalizing repairs this evening and expect customers to have water by about 8 p.m.

Tucson Water also asks that drivers remain clear of the areas as crews continue to work.