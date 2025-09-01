Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Walkers, runners take part in Labor Day charity run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It was a big morning for hundreds of walkers and runners that lined the starting line Monday at Saguaro National Park East's Visitor Center. It was for the 54th annual TMC Saguaro National Park Labor Day events.

The event, TMC said, is Tucson's oldest charity running event and includes an 8-mile run and 5K Run/Walk. Organizers said it is also one of three events of its kind allowed on national park service land.

"In the old days, the race started at 6:30 A.M., so at the three mile mark that sun came out over the Rincons and it started to get hot. Now, we start a half hour earlier," Race Director Randy Accetta told KGUN 9. "[It is] an earlier start so we have great weather here, and we hope with that breeze and the clouds that it will stay good today."

This year's overall winner was Jose Delgado from Tucson. He finished the 8-Mile Run in 45:42:73. You can check other race results by clicking here.

