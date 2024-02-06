Victims of Chile wildfires have ties to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Wildfires have erupted in the South American country of Chile, and as of right now over 130 people have died.

But the impacts of the fire go far beyond Chile.

Sabrina Mesa is a first-generation American who was born and raised in Tucson.

Adam Klepp

Her parents came to the U.S. in the 1980s.

“My parents were born there [in Chile], I was born and raised here in Tucson," Mesa said.

For Sabrina and her parents, seeing the damage from afar has been heartbreaking.

“It’s stressful, because you want to be there. If we were there, we know we'd be opening our homes, helping people, feeding people," Mesa said.

Mesa wears pins on her jacket of the Chilean flag, and the city of Valparaiso where the fires have been devastating.

Adam Klepp

Currently there are over 300 people missing, and tragically one of the deaths is a close friend of Sabrina’s family.

“On my mom’s side, one of her best friends and her husband were attempting to evacuate and he had a cardiac arrest," Mesa said. "He died on scene and she was transported in a hospital.”

Other members of Sabrina’s family have lost homes.

The Chilean government is on the ground assisting, but Sabrina is raising money to help her family as the help can take too long to arrive.

“The need is immediate," Mesa said.

She said Chile has been through tough challenges before, and believes her country will recover in time.

“When disasters like these happen, they are very strong and come together as a community," Mesa said.

Multiple organizations are assisting in Chile right now, you can support them by clicking the links below.

Sabrina Mesa's GoFundMe.

World Central Kitchen.

International Committee of the Red Cross.