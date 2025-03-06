Vail high school students bridge generational gap through portrait project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — To foster meaningful connections across generations, students from Mica Mountain High School in Vail have partnered with residents of Park Senior Villas for a special portrait project.

The initiative, organized in collaboration with the nonprofit Young at Heart Together, aims to combat age segregation and loneliness, two growing concerns among older adults.

On March 5th, students unveiled hand-crafted portraits of their “grandfriends,” residents they had been paired with for the project.

The portraits were inspired by personal interviews conducted by the students, allowing them to capture the stories, personalities, and histories of their older counterparts through art.

Combating Loneliness Through Connection

The importance of intergenerational relationships has been well-documented. A study by the National Institutes of Health found that such relationships significantly improve well-being and self-esteem among older adults.

Park Senior Villas resident Wally Du Melle emphasized this point, saying, “Do you know what the greatest problem is for an older person? Loneliness,” he said. “If they have loneliness, they’re going to live a shorter period of time.”

Programs like this portrait project offer a solution to this growing issue. By fostering connections between youth and seniors, these initiatives create a sense of belonging and purpose for both groups.

Breaking the Cycle of Age Segregation

Joanna Wilson-Urbina, Executive Director of Young at Heart Together, highlighted the broader impact of the project. “We’re in a society that does say, ‘Okay, you’re older, and now you’re kinda off to the side.’ And we’re trying to break that, we’re trying to create that togetherness.”

The organization uses art and play as a route to create connections across generations. While the group typically works with young children, they have expressed a desire to reach teenagers as well. When Mica Mountain art teacher Ruth Latona reached out about the project, the organization jumped at the chance.

For students, the experience has been eye-opening. Mica Mountain student Elise Labelle, who was paired with Du Melle, expressed her admiration for her grandfriend’s life experiences. “I’m hoping that when people look at my portrait of him, they want to learn more about him because he’s a very interesting person, and I think you can get a lot from him.”

Another student, Jaylene Beatriz Encinas, found common ground with her grandfriend, Mary Jo. “I learned that she had a dog named Duke, and I had a dog named Duke, and they were both boxers.”

A Small Gesture, A Big Impact

The portrait project culminated in a presentation ceremony, followed by a group lunch where students and seniors shared stories and laughter. Maria Gamburg, Art Director for Young at Heart Together, emphasized the significance of these interactions. “We’ve also learned that little things can change the day for somebody.”

The initiative comes at a critical time, as the U.S. Surgeon General has identified loneliness as one of the largest health threats facing older adults today. By fostering intergenerational friendships, Mica Mountain High School and Young at Heart Together are proving that a simple act of kindness can go a long way in bridging the generational divide.

For more information about Young at Heart Together and its mission, visit the organization’s website.