U of A plans to sell Al-Marah equine center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An equine center on the Eastside that has served University of Arizona students for more than a decade now faces an uncertain future.

Pima County Assessor's Office An undated photo of the Al-Marah Equine Center.

The Al-Marah Equine Center, donated to the university years ago, could be sold, the U of A announced Jan. 15. The 80-acre ranch, originally developed to breed, train and market world-renowned Al-Marah Arabian horses, was left to the university after the death of Ruth “Bazy” Tankersley in 2013 and officially acquired in 2015.

Athena Kehoe Al-Marah Equine Center, 2026

For Laura Miller, a math and engineering professor who uses horses as part of her teaching, the news hits close to home.

“This is Remington,” Miller explains, “He's owned by a lady who wanted to volunteer him to go to Al-Marah in our program, but at this point it's like...”

KGUN 9 Remington & Miller

Miller has built a unique classroom in the barn, connecting math and engineering students with hands-on equine experience.

“I basically use tools for mathematics and engineering to help horses,” she said.

The work can have a big impact on students.

“In general, doing hands-on experiments with animals… It helps people have better experiences in college and it makes them more likely to be successful and continue in science and veterinary fields,” Miller said.

U of A CALES Al-Marah Equine Center

The American Horse Council’s 2023 Equine Economic Impact Survey found the equine industry added $177 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023. That is up from $122 billion in 2017.

According to the study, the impact goes far beyond breeding and training. The horse industry supports agriculture, tourism, veterinary services and even technology, showing how connected the equine world is to many other parts of the economy.

Miller says the Al-Marah center can be a peaceful escape for students, especially during stressful times like midterms and finals.

“One of the things that first strikes the students when they go out there is just looking at the Catalina Mountains, Sabino Creek, and all the nature that is out there,” Miller said.

The upcoming sale has Miller questioning what to do.

“It's been hard because our home base that we've been building up for the past couple of years, we're losing. We're going to have to move eight horses. We're trying to identify a place where they can all go,” Miller said.

Miller works for the Department of Mathematics. “Math departments don't really have funding for work with horses, so we figured out ways to do it by having people volunteer their horses and volunteer their time to help the program," she explained.

After the spring semester, the university plans to move its equine programs to the Campus Agricultural Center at the corner of Campbell Ave and Roger Rd. Miller says she understands the logistical challenges, but it doesn’t make the transition any easier.

KGUN 9 A look at where Al-Marah is located compared to campus

“That can be a burden, you know, to make it out to Bear Canyon because there isn't good public transportation, so students need cars or they need to carpool,” Miller acknowledged.

University leaders say moving the program to the Campus Agricultural Center would make it easier for students and faculty to access, improve consistency in animal care and bring staff and resources together. They say the transition could also support long-term sustainability and expand collaboration across campus.

The U of A says any proceeds from the sale will be put into a dedicated fund "honoring Mrs. Tankersley's commitment to equine education." The property has not yet been formally listed.

Currently, there are 30 horses at Al-Marah.