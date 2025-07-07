Two arrested during Eastside traffic stop for alleged weapons possession

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department made two arrests last week after stopping a vehicle on the east side near South Craycroft Road and East 29th Street.
According to a Facebook post, TPD stopped a vehicle shortly after midnight in which a gun was in plain sight. A 14-year-old passenger had another pistol hidden in his waistband. Officers found a third gun with an extended magazine in the glove box.
Out of the four people in the vehicle, two were arrested on suspicion of prohibited possession and a minor in possession of a weapon.
"CRT squads across Tucson proactively search for illegal drugs and help to keep our community safe by reducing gun violence," TPD wrote in a Facebook post.
——-
Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.