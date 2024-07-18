TUSD sees an increase in Bus Drivers after post-pandemic shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — July is almost over, and the new school year is just around the corner.

For the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD), ensuring a successful school year involves not only preparing teachers and administrators but also securing the safety of students through reliable transportation.

Yet the pandemic led to many of the district’s older drivers to retire, leaving a shortage that, at one point, dwindled to about 140, about 60 fewer than needed to supply all of TUSD’s bus routes.

TUSD isn’t alone. K-12 schools across the nation experienced over a 15 percent drop in bus drivers from 2019 to 2023, according to the National Education Association.

This year, TUSD engaged in an all-out effort to recruit new drivers.

A recent pay raise offered to bus drivers has helped the district nearly reach its staffing needs for the upcoming school year. This year, drivers will be paid $21.33 per hour, a jump from the previous $19 per hour in previous years.

In addition, the district held job fairs and stepped up its efforts to advertise positions online. It appears to be working.

"We had to limit the number of routes that we had on the road,” said Martha Zamora, Transportation Director for TUSD, of the pandemic challenges. “This particular year, we will be starting our routes with ten additional routes than we did the previous year."

As of now, TUSD has 187 road-ready drivers, along with eight drivers in training. One of these new drivers includes Michael Carter, who received his CDL license before deciding to join TUSD. He grew up with parents who ran a daycare center and says that he enjoys working with children.

“It’s their curiosity and their want to learn about what’s going on in the world,” Carter says. “It’s really interesting to hear their take because I learn from them too.”

Carter praised the training provided by TUSD. “This is the most detailed training for driving that I’ve been through,” he said. “I trained to drive a truck and I also trained to drive a city bus and the school bus training is more detailed.”

Despite the progress in hiring new drivers, TUSD still needs about 20 to 30 more drivers to fully meet their requirements, including coverage for absences.

Zamora mentions the flexible hours and summers off as perks of the job, along with the community impact that bus drivers provide.

“Since bus drivers see the student every day, they’re able to see things that other people may not be able to see,” she said. “They will come back with stories with a student that doesn’t have tennis shoes or a jacket for the winter. I hear from our drivers where they’re trying to help the families have the resources that they need.”

Those interested in applying can visit TUSD’s website or call 520-225-2525.