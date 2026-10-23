TUSD Parents react to potential school closures & consolidations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Unified School District has announced the first set of schools under consideration for closure as part of a broader consolidation plan. Hudlow Elementary is among the campuses identified, alongside Cragin Elementary, Dunham Elementary, and MacGee Middle School.

District officials say eastside schools would be among those most affected, with students at the identified schools potentially consolidating to nearby campuses.

The announcement came after weeks of community meetings and discussions within the district.

For Joshua Blades, who has two daughters enrolled at Hudlow, the announcement landed quickly.

"I mean, it was very shocking." Blades said.

Blades said a potential closure would disrupt more than just academics for the families who have built their routines around the school.

"As soon as they said closure, I was like, wow, it's a lot of these parents and a lot of these kids, they already have routines, they already have bus routes they take to school." Blades said.

He described what draws his family to Hudlow specifically.

"It's close to the house. The teachers are great. It's like I said, it's a community school." Blades said.

Parent Kristen Rademacher said Hudlow has served as a gathering point for the surrounding neighborhood well beyond school hours. Her children ride their bikes to the campus regularly, and she described it as central to the neighborhood's daily life.

"It is really like the heart and soul of our neighborhood. Everybody plans their walks around Hudlow." Rademacher said.

The prospect of the school being sold, she said, would mean more than the loss of a building.

"It would be devastating if Hudlow wasn't here for my kids. We raised them here practically since they were babies. So it's extremely special to our whole community and us." Rademacher said.

Tucson Educator's Association President Jim Byrne said staff and families across the district are beginning to take in the weight of what is being proposed.

"I think what staff and families are feeling right now is kind of the realization that, these are some very serious proposals that carry consequences with the," Byrne said. "It's being heard by campuses like Hudlow this week." Byrne said.

As of Oct. 20, 2026, here are the current schools that are facing potential closures:

A public meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27th, where community members will have the opportunity to address TUSD's consolidation proposal directly.